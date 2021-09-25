Arab man, 30, killed in interclan feud

Ahmad Aljarajawi, a 30-year-old Arab from the southern town of Segev Shalom, was shot and killed Friday night at Coffee Jiran in Be'er Sheva.

An Israel Police investigation showed that the reason for the murder was to take revenge for a killing which occurred between the Aljarajawi and Abu Taha families.

A Nazareth resident who was injured in the shooting was an innocent bystander, the investigation showed.

Separately, a six-year-old boy was shot and severely injured Friday night in a shooting in Umm al-Fahm. Also injured in the shooting were a 26-year-old resident of the town who was moderately injured, and his 19-year-old wife, who was lightly injured. Both of the adults were in the vehicle with the boy at the time of the shooting.

According to The Abraham Initiatives, violence within Arab society has killed 92 Arabs since the start of the year. In 74 of the incidents, the murder was committed with a firearm.