Umm al-Fahm: Three murders in five days

A 21-year-old Arab youth was shot Tuesday morning in the Arab city of Umm al-Fahm, and declared dead at the scene.

Israel Police is searching for the shooters, as well as gathering evidence from the scene.

It is not yet clear what the background for the crime is, but the shooting seems to have been a targeted elimination.

The incident is Umm al-Fahm's third in five days, and second within two days.

On Monday evening, a man of about 40 suffered severe injuries when he was shot in Umm al-Fahm. He was transferred to Emek Medical Center in serious condition, but hospital staff were forced to declare his death.

On Saturday, a new father, 42, was shot in Umm al-Fahm while returning from the hospital with his wife and newborn son. The new mother and baby survived the shooting and were treated for their injuries.