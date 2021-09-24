'Opening a Palestinian Consulate in Jerusalem is one of the greatest dangers facing us'

Likud MK Nir Barkat, former mayor of Jerusalem, is on a trip to Washington, aiming to correct misconceptions about the Jewish state.

Over the past few days, Barkat worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help pass the US bill resupplying Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

"Over the past two days, I was able to meet senior officials, senators and members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, and I saw how they work together to pass the decision, and in the end they did manage," Barkat told Arutz Sheva.

"We have very good friends here. It's true that there is an anti-Israel group within the Democratic party, which works against us, and we need to know how to work with them, and how to connect to the majority of the Democratic party, which is on our side together with the Republicans, and I want to thank them for the effort they made for us.".

One of the central issues Barkat spoke about in his meetings with the US lawmakers was the issue of reopening the Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem.

"In all of the meetings I held, I raised the issue as one of the greatest dangers for us in Israel. I clarified that a consulate near the Jerusalem Embassy would mean dividing our capital city," he emphasized. "This is unthinkable. I explained here the severity of this issue, the significance of it, and the great momentum that the radicals in our area would receive from such a process, and I hope that on some level I will help thwart this process."

According to him, the discourse with the lawmakers is slowly starting to have an effect.

"As Jerusalem mayor, I visited Jerusalem many times, explaining our stance on things," Barkat added. "I came to represent the right-wing camp - which the current government does not necessarily represent - and to explain our stance on the various issues. To my great happiness, there is great attentiveness to our stances. In these meetings, I explain my worldview, listen to them, and we tighten the important connection between the State of Israel and our great partner, the US."