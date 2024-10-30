The US Marines have successfully completed their first live-fire training with an air defense system integrating the Iron Dome interceptor, a statement announced.

The system is based on an American radar and command-and-control center, combined with the Iron Dome (Tamir) interceptor and a mobile launcher developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Raytheon as a prime contractor.

During the training, the Marines fully operated the system, leading to the successful interception of targets. Additionally, the continuous launch capability of the Iron Dome interceptors from a mobile launcher, developed specifically for the Marines, was tested.

The training followed the completion of an entire training program and a series of tests as part of the development and acquisition plan led by the Marines to assess a new prototype system for medium-range intercept capability (MRIC).

The successful training demonstrated the forces’ proficiency in fully operating the system, the performance of the mobile launcher developed for the Marines, and the capabilities of the Iron Dome interceptor in relevant and challenging interception scenarios.

The Tamir interceptor can intercept cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and various rockets, artillery shells, and mortars. The interceptor is developed by Rafael, which partnered with Raytheon as prime contractor in adapting it to the Marine Corps's configuration and in training support.

The success of the live-fire exercise marks a significant milestone toward the operational deployment of the first prototype battery for the Marines.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) at the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) of the Israel Ministry of Defense leads the development of Israel’s multi-layered defense system, which is based on four operational defense layers: the Iron Dome Defense System, the David’s Sling Weapon System, and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 Weapon Systems.

Moshe Patel, Director of the IMDO, said: “Iron Dome is a system with extensive operational experience, boasting thousands of successful interceptions for over a decade. Iron Dome continues to save lives even now, during the ‘Swords of Iron’ war. The US Marines’ live-fire exercise further proves the Iron Dome interceptor’s ability and ground infrastructure to quickly and efficiently integrate with any relevant air defense system and intercept various aerial threats in complex scenarios. The Ministry of Defense welcomes any collaboration in air defense with US military branches.”

Shlomo Toaff, Senior VP and Head of Air Defense Systems Division at Rafael, added: "The Iron Dome continues to prove itself as an advanced and unique air defense system, with thousands of successful interceptions in complex operational scenarios. The fruitful cooperation with the US Marine Corps, together with the partnership with Raytheon, demonstrates Rafael's ability to provide unique and customized solutions that deliver effective and precise defense against various aerial threats. The success of the latest exercise marks an important milestone, and we will continue to work together with the IMoD's DDR&D to expand air defense capabilities in collaboration with our strategic partners worldwide."