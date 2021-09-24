Barkat meets Senator Cruz: We have many friends on Capitol Hill

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) met in Washington with US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) as part of the public diplomacy campaign he is holding in the United States.

The two discussed the strengthening of ties between Israel and the United States and the danger of establishing an American consulate for Palestinian Arabs in Jerusalem.

Barkat said, "We also discussed the need to approve the supply of Iron Dome interceptors to the IDF as soon as possible. I thanked Senator Cruz for his uncompromising support for Israel here in Washington and for his actions on behalf of the US Senate. Israel has many friends on Capitol Hill and Senator Cruz is one of them."

Barkat had embarked on a campaign in the United States earlier this week, during which he will hold a round of working meetings in Washington and New York.

Barkat will present his position against the establishment of a Palestinian Consulate in Jerusalem and the consequences of such a move on the unity of Jerusalem in a series of meetings with members of Congress and the Senate and opinion leaders in the United States. Barkat is financing the travel expenses out of his own pocket.