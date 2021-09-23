Congress begins vote on Iron Dome funding

The US House of Representatives has begun its debate of HR 5323, the Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The bill was introduced after far-left Democratic Congressmen got a provision providing $1 billion for resupply of Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system removed from an emergency government funding bill on Wednesday.

Democrat Rosa DeLauro (CT), who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, announced overnight that the aid to Israel had been cut from the temporary spending bill.

“The earlier version of the legislation included an anomaly to the continuing resolution to provide funding for the government of Israel related to the Iron Dome. The version before you does not contain that anomaly,” DeLauro said.

“Let me explain why: The production of the Iron Dome system component is at full capacity and it can take 12 to 18 months from when funding is appropriated until it is received by Israel.”

“The Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Israel lays out a co-production agreement for funds in the annual spending bill for Israeli cooperative programs.”

DeLauro vowed that the US would “fully live up” to its commitments to Israel at a later date.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer spoke Tuesday night with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, promising that the aid budgeted for Iron Dome will be transferred soon.