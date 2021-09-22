Poll: Arabs see terrorists who escaped prison as 'inspiring'

A survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research led by Khalil Shikaki showed that no less than 87% of Palestinian Authority (PA) residents are inspired by the escape of six terrorists from the Gilboa Prison.

Those same residents also said that the terrorists' escape has encouraged them to take an active part in the fight against Israel.

The survey included hundreds of Arabs from both the Palestinian Authority and Gaza.

Seventy-one percent of respondents said that in their opinion, the Hamas terror group won May's Operation Guardian of the Walls, while 63% said Hamas achieved its goals when it attacked Israel with rockets, since Israel paused the eviction of the Arab squatters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem.

However, the poll also showed that 78% would like to see PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas resign his position - 10% more than in the last poll.