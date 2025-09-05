A new poll published Friday has shown that if elections were held today, the coalition parties would lose two or three Knesset seats.

The poll, published for Maariv, asked respondents who they would vote for if two new parties, one led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the other led by former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, ran for Knesset, with the other parties remaining unchanged.

Respondents gave the Likud party a total of 25 Knesset seats, followed by Bennett's party with 24 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats would win 10 seats each, followed by Sephardic-haredi Shas with nine seats.

Yesh Atid would win eight Knesset seats, and two parties - Otzma Yehudit and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven seats each.

Eisenkot's party would win six seats, and the Arab parties - Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win five seats each. Blue and White would win four seats, making it the smallest party in the Knesset.

The Arab Balad party and Religious Zionism would not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 48 seats, while the center-left would win 62 seats - enough to form a government. The Arab parties, which do not generally join any coalition, would hold the remaining 10 seats.

If three new parties ran in the elections - Bennett's, Eisenkot's, and a new party headed by former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen - the coalition would win 47 seats and the center-left 59 seats. It is not clear which bloc Cohen would join, with his four seats.

In such a scenario, the Likud would win 24 seats, followed by Bennett's party with 23. The Democrats would be third-largest in the Knesset, with 10 seats.

Two parties, Yisrael Beytenu and Shas, would win nine seats each, and Yesh Atid would win eight seats. Otzma Yehudit and UTJ would win seven seats each, and three parties - Eisenkot's, Hadash-Ta'l, and Ra'am - would win five seats each. Blue and White and Cohen's party would be the smallest in the Knesset, with just four seats each.

In such a scenario, neither Religious Zionism nor Balad would pass the electoral threshold.