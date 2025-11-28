The Knesset's center-left would be able to form a coalition without the help of the Arab parties, if elections were held today, a Maariv poll showed.

The poll, conducted by Lazar Research in cooperation with Panel4All, showed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 25 Knesset seats, followed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party with 22 seats.

Third-largest would be the Democrats, with 10 Knesset seats. Two parties, Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu, would win nine seats each.

Another three parties - Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar!", Otzma Yehudit, and Sephardic-haredi Shas, would win eight seats each; Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven seats.

Smallest in the Knesset are the Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) with five seats each, and Yoaz Hendel's "Reservists" party, with four seats.

Blue and White, Religious Zionism, and the Arab Balad party do not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the center-left would win 62 seats, while the current coalition parties would win 48 seats. The Arab parties, which traditionally avoid joining any coalition, would maintain the remaining ten seats.