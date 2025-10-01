Sirens were sounded in the city of Ashdod and the surrounding area on Wednesday evening, at around 8:50 p.m., as Israelis observed Yom Kippur - the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

Residents of the area reported hearing explosions.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that five projectiles were fired by Hamas terrorists from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

Four of the projectiles were intercepted and one fell in an open area, the statement added. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:00 p.m., sirens were sounded in the communities located near the Gaza Strip.

The IDF later stated that two projectiles that crossed from the northern Gaza Strip were likely intercepted by the IAF. No injuries were reported.

