Report: Escaped terrorists to be placed in solitary confinement

Searches are continuing in the area of Jenin and the Jezreel Valley, the fields around Kfar Yehoshua, and near Yokne'am for two of the six terrorists who escaped the Gilboa Prison.

Israel currently believes that one of the two is still within Israeli territory, while the second has escaped to the Jenin area.

Meanwhile, Zakaria Zubeidi, the former Jenin chief of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades and the only one of the six who belongs to Fatah, and the other three terrorists captured Friday evening are being put under tight security and have had their arrests extended. Later, they will be brought to a prison in southern Israel, and will be held in completely separate spaces.

According to Channel 12, the four will be placed in solitary confinement for an extended period of time, and they will be prosecuted for their escapes.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor) on Saturday praised the police and security forces for capturing four of the six terrorists who escaped the Gilboa Prison early Monday morning.

"I spent the night in a command room next to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as the forces worked on the chase and closed in on the escapees," he said. "The goal now is to continue with determination until we capture the two who remain - and it will happen."

"The operation was determined and consistent, and the key to success is smooth and quiet cooperation between all of those involved," Bennett said. "We must continue to share information quickly and divide tasks clearly between the defense organizations, in order to allow maximum coverage of the area."