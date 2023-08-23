Terrorist Ayham Nayef Kamamji, who is imprisoned in the Shikma Prison after escaping from Gilboa Prison in 2021, submitted a petition to the court this week against a decision of the Israel Prisons Service to deny him the right to use a Sony PlayStation 2 game console in his cell.

Kamamji was sentenced to two life sentences for the murder of 18-year-old Eliyahu Asheri in Jerusalem in 2006.

In the petition he submitted, he claimed, "I suffer from continuous discrimination and harassment by the Israel Prison Service. Especially since the incident of the escape from Gilboa Prison - even though I was punished and judged for my actions. I do not commit crimes and respect the law and the administration."

He further claimed that, when he was incarcerated in Ramon Prison, he was allowed to use the game console, but when he was transferred to Shikma Prison, his request to play was denied.

The Israel Prison Service responded, "After the request was denied, the prisoner filed a petition, which has not yet been scheduled for a hearing. We will bring our full arguments to the court as is customary."

"The leisure rights of prisoners in segregation are examined and given in each case on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the prisoner's behavior," the Israel Prison Service added.