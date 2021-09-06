IDF strikes in Gaza following incendiary balloon attacks

IAF aircraft attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday night, in response to the firing of incendiary balloons into southern Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement that the air strikes targeted a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and a military compound in Khan Yunis, where a concrete plant used to build terrorist tunnels is located.

“The IDF will continue to respond strongly to terrorist attempts and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, three fires broke out in open areas in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council as a result of incendiary balloons fired from the Strip.

Last week, IDF fighter jets attacked a military compound of the Hamas terrorist organization which is used for training and the production of weapons.

A shaft of a terrorist tunnel near Jabalya was also attacked.

The IDF said that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons into Israeli territory and the violent riots in the Gaza Strip.

Israel just several days ago approved relief measures for Gaza, including the expansion of the fishing area in the Gaza Strip to up to 15 nautical miles.

In addition, the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing was expanded for the transfer of equipment and goods.

Last Tuesday, Kan 11 News reported that the Israeli government has approved the entry of construction materials intended for the private sector in the Gaza Strip, and not just for humanitarian projects as has been the case until now. This is the first such approval the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.

According to the report, dozens of trucks with cement, iron and gravel have been brought into the Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the last two days.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)