An IDF UAV struck two military posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the two posts are located in the areas of the centers of Bureij and Jabalya where violent riots have been taking place.

An explosive device was hurled from the center of Bureij toward IDF soldiers, adjacent to the security border in the Gaza Strip. No IDF injuries were reported.

Over the last few hours, approximately a hundred rioters gathered adjacent to the security fence in the Gaza Strip. IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and are operating against the violent riots using riot dispersal means and precise live fire. A number of hits were identified.

The strikes follow the firing of incendiary balloons from the Strip which caused fires in southern Israel earlier in the day.

Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were able to extinguish two fires that broke out in southern Israel and which were caused by the incendiary balloons.

The incendiary balloon attacks resumed on Friday, for the first time in two years, causing a large fire near Kibbutz Kissufim, located near the Gaza-Israel border.

On Friday night, the IDF struck three military posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the balloon attacks.

On Saturday night, an IDF UAV struck a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, adjacent to the area where a violent riot was taking place.

During the riot, shots were fired toward IDF soldiers, adjacent to the Gaza security fence.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)