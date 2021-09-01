Gaza fishing zone expanded, Kerem Shalom crossing reopens

Following a security assessment and approval by the political echelon, the Coordinator of Government Activities (COGAT) announced that it has been decided to expand the fishing area in the Gaza Strip to up to 15 nautical miles.

In addition, the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing will be expanded for the transfer of equipment and goods.

Other measures that have been decided on include an increase in the water supply to the Gaza Strip by an additional 5 million cubic meters. The quota of Gazan traders passing through the Erez crossing will be increased by an additional 5,000 to a total quota of 7,000). The permits will only be issued to those who been vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19.

The measures will take effect starting Wednesday. COGAT stated that the civilian measures approved by the political echelon are conditional on the continued maintenance of security stability over time and their expansion will be examined in accordance with the assessment of the situation.

On Tuesday, Kan 11 News reported that the Israeli government has approved the entry of construction materials intended for the private sector in the Gaza Strip, and not just for humanitarian projects as has been the case until now. This is the first such approval the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.

According to the report, dozens of trucks with cement, iron and gravel have been brought into the Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the last two days.

Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich attacked the decision to allow construction materials into Gaza.

"It pays to kill a soldier, shoot at Sderot in the afternoon, fire incendiary balloons and send the nightly harassment brigades. By these means Hamas obtained cement and iron from Bennett to rehabilitate its offensive tunnel network. Think about what the Bennett who was in the opposition would say about his current self."