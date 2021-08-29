IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IDF fighter jets on Saturday night attacked a military compound of the Hamas terrorist organization which is used for training and the production of weapons.

A shaft of a terrorist tunnel near Jabalya was also attacked.

The IDF said that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for the firing of incendiary balloons into Israeli territory and the violent riots in the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF will continue to respond strongly to Hamas' terrorist attempts," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.