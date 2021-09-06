Lapid to visit Moscow, meet Russian counterpart

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will pay a brief diplomatic visit to Moscow and hold a working meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This will be the first meeting between them since Lapid took office.

Lapid will take off for Moscow at the end of the Rosh Hashanah holiday on Wednesday night, and return to Israel on Thursday.

A political source said that the purpose of the visit is to discuss "strategic, security and political issues at stake." Recently, it was reported that Moscow is dissatisfied with Israel following the air strikes on Syrian territory that were attributed to Israel.

Several weeks ago, the outgoing head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, and the incoming head of the National Security Council, Eyal Hulata, visited Moscow. They met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, and discussed with him the situation in Syria.

This meeting came after, according to foreign reports, Israel attacked Syria several times in recent weeks.