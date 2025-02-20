Russian state-controlled international broadcaster RT (formerly Russia Today) published posts on X on Thursday that seem to echo Hamas propaganda.

In one since-deleted post, RT seems to blame Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deaths of the four hostages whose bodies were returned earlier in the day. The post stating: "Hamas carry 4 coffins including young children 'killed by war criminal Netanyahu,'" echoes the banner Hamas hung over the stage from which the deceased were handed over to the Red Cross.

Another post, which was also deleted, featured photos of Hamas terrorists carrying captured Israeli weapons and read: "Trophy Tar-21 assault rifles in the hands resistance fighters in Gaza."

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin condemned the posts, stating: "All of Israel, as well as the entire civilized world, is in tears over the brutal abduction of a mother and her young babies on October 7, especially in light of today’s heartbreaking return of the bodies of four murdered hostages.

"Whoever wrote the false and distorted tweet for RT demonstrated not only a lack of professionalism but also antisemitism and pure malice. This should be totally rejected by anyone with a human heart. We expect Russian media RT will take immediate action to rectify the damage caused to their reputation by this tweet," she added.

While the two mentioned posts were deleted, RT has taken a very strong anti-Israel stance since the beginning of the war, often conflating Hamas's atrocities with Israel's defensive actions. Throughout the day it has pushed the unproven Hamas narrative that the Bibas family was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

In one post earlier on Thursday, it called out condemnations of the hostages' murders by world leaders, writing: "Olaf Scholz condemns Hamas bringing 'death to countless families' after reveal of Bibas kids killed by Israeli airstrike Argentina's Prez Milei calls for national 'day of mourning' No condolences for 1000s of Palestinian or Donbass kids killed by NATO weapons."