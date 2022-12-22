After proclaiming success in forming a government late on Wednesday night, Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu received a phone call on Thursday from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who offered his congratulations on the Prime Minister-designate's success in the recent elections and in forming a government.

The two leaders discussed several issues, including the war in Ukraine. Netanyahu told the Russian president that he hopes that a way to end the war and the suffering caused by it will be quickly found. Netanyahu added that he is determined to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to halt its attempts to establish itself as a military power on Israel's northern border.

Just hours before, Putin's adversary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress on Wednesday, as he made his first trip beyond Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February.

Zelenskyy entered the House chamber to a standing ovation and roaring applause, accompanied by members who were appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to escort him.

He began his speech with a direct address to the American people.

"Dear Americans, in all states, cities, and communities -- all those who value freedom and justice, who cherish, as strongly as we Ukrainians, in our cities in each and every family, I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart."

"Dear members of Congress, representatives of both parties who also visited Kyiv, esteemed congressmen and senators from both parties who will visit Ukraine, I am sure in the future," he continued. "Dear journalists, it's a great honor for me to be at the US Congress and speak to you and all Americans."

"Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall," Zelenskyy stressed. "Ukraine is alive and kicking."