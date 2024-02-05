The Russian Foreign Ministry has ordered Israel's Ambassador to Russia, Simona Halperin, to appear Monday night for a reprimand for "inappropriate statements."

"Due to public statements which are unacceptable - which distort Russia's foreign policy and the historic facts - Halperin will be called to the Foreign Ministry," the Ministry said.

The order follows an interview Halperin gave to the Russian Kommersant newspaper, in which she criticized the Russian government.

"I think the Russian leadership does not completely understand that since October 7, we are facing a new and horrible reality," she said. "Hamas, with the support of Iran, carried out an inhuman attack. It took time before Russia publicly condemned the attack, called it an 'act of terror,' and mentioned Hamas."

"The Russian position worries and disappoints me - the country has lost the support of Israelis, including Russian-speakers.

"I think that Russia and Israel are interested in Israel remaining a friendly country towards Russia. Russia is present in the Middle East and it has interests there, and we also are not secondary players in the region. As a result of this there was communication, there is communication, and there will be communication between the countries in the future."