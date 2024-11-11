A senior Kremlin official confirmed to Kan News on Monday, that Russia is prepared to assist in reaching a deal between Israel and Lebanon.

The official told Kan that "Russia is prepared to assist and support anything that would stop the killing of civilians and prevent the destruction of civilian infrastructure."

Russia has a closer relationship with the anti-western nations, including Hezbollah's backer Iran, and therefore there is hope the Kremlin could convince the terror organization to accept a deal between Israel and Lebanon.

Channel 12 reported on Sunday evening that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Russia last week for four days to involve Moscow in the issue and persuade the Kremlin to assist in reaching an agreement.

According to the report, officials involved in the negotiations say that significant progress has been made towards an agreement.

Dermer is also expected to visit Washington this week to meet President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

The report also stated that several sections of the agreement have already been drafted - but have not yet been finalized. Among the key issues is an American commitment to Israeli freedom of action in the event that Hezbollah violates the agreement and rearms itself.