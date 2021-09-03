Fragments from Syrian rocket found in central Israel

A surface-to-air missile was fired Thursday night from Syrian territory into Israeli territory, an IDF statement said.

The missile exploded over the Mediterranean Sea, and because of that, in line with policies, an air raid siren was not sounded.

On Friday morning, residents of central Israel discovered a number of shrapnel fragments on the ground. The rocket fragments will be collected by Israel Police.

" We thank the residents for their awareness and ask to avoid touching these pieces," the statement concluded.

On Thursday night, Syrian media reported that the country's air defense systems were activated after Israel struck several targets in Damascus.

Syrian television also reported that the country's air defense system succeeded in intercepting most of the Israeli missiles, and that only material damage was caused by the Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, residents of the central region of Gush Dan reported hearing explosions.