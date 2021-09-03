Reports of air strike in Syria, explosions heard in southern Israel

Syrian media reported overnight Thursday that the country's air defense systems were activated following an Israeli air strike on several targets in Damascus.

Syrian television reported that the defense systems managed to shoot down most of the missiles and that only material damage was caused.

Meanwhile, residents of Gush Dan reported hearing explosions, including in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Givatayim.

Two weeks ago, Syrian media reported that explosions had been heard in and around Damascus.

The Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV and state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses confronted an "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus countryside.

The Syrian army said that the air defense systems were activated and most of the missiles were intercepted."