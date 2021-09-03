Israel names first ambassador to Bahrain

The Supreme Appointments Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday named Eitan Na’eh as Israel’s first ambassador to Bahrain.

The appointment is pending government approval. Na'eh currently serves as Israel's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalized relations with Israel a year ago as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met in the Knesset with Bahrain's first Ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousef al-Jalahmah, who presented him with a copy of his diplomatic credentials.

Lapid congratulated the Ambassador on his arrival, and for the expected opening of the Bahraini embassy in Israel, and together they discussed the strengthening of ties between the two countries and peoples.

Al-Jalahma, who arrived in Israel earlier this week, tweeted the news of his arrival in Israel in three languages.

The English-language tweet read, "I am honored to announce that I will be arriving in Tel Aviv today to begin my post as Bahrain’s first Ambassador to Israel."

The parallel tweets were written in Hebrew and Arabic.