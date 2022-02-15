Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani praised Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s historic visit to his country on Tuesday.

“The two sides discussed political and security developments in the region and the challenges facing its countries, including the Iranian nuclear file, terrorism, religious extremism, poverty, as well as social issues,” Al-Zayani said.

“They underlined the importance of intensifying joint efforts to address regional challenges and threats, maintain stability and security in the Middle East, and enhance regional and international peace.”

He added: “Prime Minister Bennett invited his Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to visit the State of Israel, an invitation which was accepted, with the visit anticipated to take place in the near future.”

Al-Zayani said that he “greatly appreciated” Bennett’s “clear dedication and commitment to further enhancing and strengthening our relations and his government's determination to support and advance this process across the board.”

“In once again welcoming the success of this visit, I look forward to new horizons of cooperation, understanding and opportunity for our countries and their peoples,” he said.

Al-Zayani said when asked by Israel National News that the “Palestinian issue is always there on the table.”

“Our stand is always calling for the two parties to negotiate. Our position is hopefully to have negotiations to reach a solution that can achieve two states," Al-Zayani said.