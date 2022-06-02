Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz on Wednesday night departed to Manama, the capital of Bahrain, where he will hold a diplomatic visit.

During the visit, Ushpiz will head the Israeli delegation to the second session of the bilateral steering committee (the first session took place in Jerusalem in August 2021) and will hold a series of official meetings with the Bahraini leadership, including Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Sheikh Abdulla Al Khalifa.

During the Negev summit which took place in March 2022, Israel and Bahrain signed a Warm Peace agreement between the two countries, which is a roadmap for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries over the next decade.

Ushpiz said, "Relations with Bahrain are at the core of Israel's diplomatic activity. The roadmap for developing relations between the countries is built step by step in practical terms that bear fruit for the benefit of both peoples."

Bahrain and Israel normalized ties as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020. In February, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a historic visit to Bahrain.

During that visit, Bennett met with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa at his palace.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Bahraini students during the visit and met with local Jewish community leaders.