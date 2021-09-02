Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel meets with Foreign Minister Lapid

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met in the Knesset Thursday with Bahrain's first Ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousef al-Jalahmah, who presented him with a copy of his diplomatic credentials.

Foreign Minister Lapid congratulated the Ambassador on his arrival, and for the expected opening of the Bahraini embassy in Israel, and together they discussed the strengthening of ties between the two countries and peoples.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said during the meeting: "The opening of the Kingdom of Bahrain's embassy in Israel is another step towards true peace in the Middle East.”

“Many countries in the region see the strong ties that are being forged between us and the Bahrainis, as well as the brave decision made by the King of Bahrain, His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to establish peace with Israel. In the future, other countries that are changing the face of the Middle East will too join the circle of peace. I hope to visit Bahrain soon and inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Manama.”