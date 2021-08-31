Bahrain ambassador tweets Israel arrival - in three languages

Khaled Al Jalahma, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to State of Israel, on Tuesday morning tweeted the news of his arrival in Israel - in three languages.

The English-langauge tweet read, "I am honored to announce that I will be arriving in Tel Aviv today to begin my post as Bahrain’s first Ambassador to Israel."

The parallel tweets were written in Hebrew and Arabic.

Al Jalahma was appointed to the position in June, some three months after King Hamad issued royal decrees establishing his country’s diplomatic mission to Israel and naming Al Jalahma to head it up.

Bahraini monarch Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa formalized Al Jalahma's appointment.

Previously, Al Jalahma served as director of operations at Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry. Between 2009-2013, he served as deputy chief of mission at Bahrain’s embassy to the United States.