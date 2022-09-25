The Bahraini Embassy in Israel wished the Jewish people Shana Tova on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown on Sunday.

“The Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Israel would like to take this opportunity to wish the Jewish people in Israel and around the world a happy Rosh Hashanah,” the Embassy said in a tweet.

“May this new coming year bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all. Shana Tova!”

Bahrain and Israel normalized ties as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020. In February, then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a historic visit to Bahrain.

During that visit, Bennett met with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa at his palace. He also spoke to Bahraini students during the visit and met with local Jewish community leaders.

At the Negev summit which took place in March of this year, Israel and Bahrain signed a Warm Peace agreement between the two countries, which is a roadmap for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries over the next decade.

