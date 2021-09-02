Iran: Nuclear talks won't resume for another two to three months

Stalled talks aimed at reviving Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers will likely not resume for another two to three months, the Iranian Foreign Minister said on Wednesday, according to AFP.

The negotiations were adjourned on June 20, two days after ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential election, and no date has been set for a resumption of dialogue.

"We are not seeking to flee the negotiation table and the... government considers a real negotiation is a negotiation that produces palpable results allowing the rights of the Iranian nation to be guaranteed," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

He added that Vienna talks are "one of the questions on the foreign policy and government agenda."

But "the other party knows full well that a process of two to three months is required for the new government to establish itself and to start taking decisions."

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but current President Joe Biden wants to bring Washington back into the agreement.

The talks in Vienna involve Iran and the five other remaining parties to the deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. The United States also takes part in the talks but has no direct contact with Iran.

This week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Iran will downscale its nuclear activities only if the United States fully returns to all of its commitments under the 2015 deal.