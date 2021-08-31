Iran: We'll downscale nuclear activities if US complies with 2015 deal

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Iran will downscale its nuclear activities if the United States fully returns to "all of its commitments under the nuclear agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 in a verified manner."

"The Vienna talks are not about reaching a new text. The Vienna talks are to ensure the implementation of the nuclear deal point by point by the United States," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, according to the Xinhua news agency.

He added that if Washington abides by its obligations in such verified way, Iran will accept that the United States' delegates sit "in the nuclear agreement room" and will "stop its mitigation measures."

Khatibzadeh described the indirect talks with the US to revive the 2015 nuclear deal as a "technical dialogue," and added that they will continue, on the basis of a consensus across the ruling structures of the Iranian state.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has been holding indirect talks with the US on a return to the deal.

The US recently called on Iran to return to the negotiating table, after Iran paused the talks until the formation of President Ebrahim Raisi’s new government.

Raisi, who was sworn in as president of Iran earlier this month, is considered a hardline president who is close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Raisi has vowed to bring an end to US sanctions on the Islamic Republic, denouncing the sanctions as “illegal”.