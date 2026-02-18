The US administration is approaching a significant military confrontation in the Middle East, with reports suggesting that it may take place soon, Axios reported Wednesday.

According to the report, an American operation against Iran is expected to be large-scale and prolonged, resembling more of a total war than a targeted operation.

Sources familiar with the details noted that if such a conflict occurs, it is likely to be a joint campaign between the United States and Israel, much broader than June 2025's Operation Rising Lion. During that war, Israel attacked Iran’s underground nuclear facilities, and later the US joined the efforts as well. Such a war could dramatically impact the entire region and affect the remainder of US President Donald Trump’s final term in office.

According to the report, Trump considered attacking Iran as early as January, in response to the violent suppression of protests in the country.

After the window of opportunity passed, the administration shifted to a dual strategy: promoting nuclear talks alongside the accumulation of significant military power in the region. However, American officials assess that the likelihood of a diplomatic breakthrough is low.