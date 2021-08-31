SIx-year-old is forgotten in vehicle - and dies

A six-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon after spending an extended period of time in a vehicle in the Sdot Negev Regional Council in southern Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel called to the scene were forced to declare his death.

MDA emergency paramedic Maoz Viberman said, "When we arrived at the scene, they led us to the parking lot. We saw that near one of the vehicles CPR was being performed on a child of about six years old who was evacuated from a closed vehicle after spending an extended amount of time in it. He was very hot to the touch."

"We performed medical examinations. He had no signs of life and unfortunately we were left with no choice but to declare his death."

Last Tuesday, a boy of about three years of age died after being forgotten in a vehicle in Eilat. Israel Police are investigating the incident.