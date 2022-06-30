United Hatzalah volunteers responded Thursday to an emergency in the city of Elad, after bystanders spotted a young baby left in a car by herself.

Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, which took place on the city's Rashi Street, volunteers from the organization performed CPR on the child in an effort to save her life.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shalom David, who was one of the first responders at the scene, relayed, "When I arrived at the scene I was told that bystanders who noticed the child, just a few months old, brought the child into a nearby synagogue to get it out of the sun and then called emergency services for help."

"Together with a United Hatzalah ambulance team that arrived, I performed CPR on the baby in an effort to save her life. She is currently in critical condition and undergoing CPR efforts while en route to Schnieder Children's Medical Center."

Due to the nature of the incident, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit of the organization was also dispatched to the scene to treat some of the eyewitnesses who suffered emotional shock.



In response to the incident, President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said, "It is of utmost importance to never leave a child in a car, not even for a second. Continued vigilance and adherence to safety protocols can prevent unnecessary tragedies."

"It is also important for all citizens to keep an eye out for situations such as these and look to see if G-d forbid any children are left in parked cars in their vicinity, especially near community centers, schools, shopping malls, apartment buildings, and daycare centers.

"Together we can save lives and prevent these instances from taking place. If a person thinks that there is a suspicion of a child having been left in a car, call emergency services immediately."