Tragedy in Eilat: Toddler dies after being forgotten in car

A two-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was apparently forgotten in a family car in the southern city of Eilat.

The toddler was brought to Yoseftal Hospital without any signs of life. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

The police statement said: "Following a report recently received by the police about a two-year-old toddler who was apparently forgotten in the family car in Eilat and was brought lifeless to Yoseftal Hospital, investigators from the Eilat area opened an investigation accompanied by the State Attorney's Office."

Legislation was raised in March to require drivers who have children under the age of four in cars up to three and a half tons to install an electronic warning system to prevent the children from being forgotten in the vehicle.

Temperatures in Eilat reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday.