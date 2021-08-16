Gaza terror group takes responsibility for rocket fire

The Islamic Jihad terror group headquartered in Gaza has taken responsibility for the rocket launched towards an Israeli town on Monday afternoon.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a rocket heading towards the city of Sderot. No one was injured and no damage was caused.

An IDF spokesperson said: "Following reports regarding the activation of the sirens, one launch was identified from Gazan territory into Israeli territory. It was intercepted by Air Force soldiers."

According to Islamic Jihad, the rocket fire is in revenge for the deaths of four Palestinian Authority Arabs who fired at IDF soldiers operating Sunday night near Jenin. The rocket was fired during the funeral for two of the terrorists who were eliminated in the shootout.

Sdot Negev Regional Council Head Tamir Idan called on the Israeli government to respond harshly to the rocket fire.

"We are once again witness to a trend in which terror organizations dare to lift their heads and harm Israel's residents. We cannot accept a situation in which there is rocket fire from Gaza and 'drizzles' of rockets. We demand that the government respond harshly and immediately, and cut down without delay anyone who attempts to harm us."