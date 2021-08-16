Iron Dome intercepts missile aimed at Israeli city

Sirens sounded early Monday afternoon in Gaza-area towns in southern Israel, sending residents of Sderot, Nir Am, Ibim, and Kibbutz Erez running to bomb shelters.

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted rockets aimed at Sderot.

The IDF confirmed the report, stating that shortly after 1:30p.m. Monday afternoon sirens sounded in Sderot and the general Gaza border area, and that one launch was identified, and intercepted.

According to Israel Hayom, local residents heard explosions and saw at least one intercept.

Magen David Adom added that so far, there have been no reports of injuries.

The current rocket fire represents the first time since Operation Guardian of the Walls ended in May that Gaza terrorists fired at Israel.

Last week, Arab media outlets reported that Hamas had decided to escalate tensions with Israel after agreements had stalled on the issues of transferring Qatari funds to Gaza, and rebuilding in Gaza.

On Sunday, the Al Youm news agency, which is identified with the Islamic Jihad terror group, reported that the Arab factions had issued an ultimatum to Israel, with a deadline set for Monday evening, by which point they said they expect to see "significant progress" on the issue of rehabilitating Gaza and transferring the Qatari money.

It was also reported that beginning Monday evening, the Gaza factions will renew their nightly riots along the border.