Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsLarge wildfire outside JerusalemLarge wildfire outside JerusalemA forest fire is raging near Mevasseret Zion. Ground firefighting teams and eight firefighting aircraft working to contain the blaze. Authorities considering closing Route 1.Israel National News Aug 24, 2025, 2:22 PM (GMT+3)Jerusalem HillsForest FiresRoute 1Mevasseret Tzionwildfiresלוחמי אש פועלים בשריפת חורש בעמק הארזיםדוברות כבאות והצלה לישראל | מחוז ירושלים Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew