תיעוד ההצתה דוברות המשטרה

A masked gang broke through the fences of Givat Bar in the Negev on Saturday, set vehicles on fire, vandalized others, and shouted in Arabic. Police assess the incident as revenge for arrests made overnight during a police operation in the nearby village of Tarabin.

Givat Bar manager Bailey Cohen wrote in a letter to residents, "The disturbing events that happened yesterday and the feelings we all have - anger, fear, frustration and a loss of trust in the security response around last night's events - are entirely understandable. As a mother, as a citizen and as the community manager, the fear at the thought that our youth might have encountered those terrorists is overwhelming. Therefore I say clearly - we will not accept this!"

"What happened last night, a breach of the settlement, broken windows, a cut in the fence, and the burning of vehicles, is an incident that requires comprehensive and rapid action at all levels - security, the council, the police," she added, "Residents should not have to protect themselves alone. We do not live in a vacuum. This is not a normal situation."

Cohen continued, "Today a professional and in-depth inquiry will be conducted in cooperation with the Israel Police, the council security officer, the rapid response unit and the civil defense team. We will not be satisfied with a 'check'. We will demand explanations, and act for real change, in funding, in preparedness and in the deployment of forces on the ground. Together we will demand security, not as a promise, not as a slogan, but as a reality."