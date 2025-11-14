A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of setting fire to two different locations in central Jerusalem - the Clal building and a nearby synagogue.

It is expected that on Friday, the suspect will be brought to court for an extension of his arrest.

Around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, police received reports regarding a fire at the Clal building in the city center. Officers from the Lev Ha'ir police station were dispatched to the scene along with firefighting forces.

At the scene, several sets of drawers were found to have been set on fire, and heavy smoke filled the area. No injuries were reported. The building's security officer stated that he saw a person starting the fire and fleeing the scene.

About half an hour later, another report was received about a fire which was set at a nearby synagogue. Officers who were dispatched to the scene met with an eyewitness, who directed them to a suspect. A search of the suspect’s person revealed a lighter.

The suspect was arrested and questioned at the Lev Ha'ir police station. He will appear before a judge on Friday.