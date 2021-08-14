IAF commander orders expert investigation of emergency landing

Gen. Amikam Norkin, commander of the IAF, has appointed a committee of experts to investigate an incident last week in which an IAF "Hofit" (Beechcraft Bonanza) plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

The decision to turn the plane back was made after one of the crew detected a malfunction in the engine. The crew turned back and landed safely at the base from which it had departed.

Preliminary investigations show that the plane was fueled with aviation-grade fuel as opposed to the ordinary gasoline used in the "Hofit."