The Commander of the Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, informed the Supreme Court that the 15 Air Force officers who were suspended after signing a petition calling for an end to the war in order to bring back the hostages can be reinstated to reserve duty. Following this announcement, the petitioners withdrew their lawsuit. This was reported by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

The officers, including aircrew members with ranks from Lieutenant Colonel to Brigadier General, were dismissed in August after signing a letter in April titled "Aircrew Fighters", which called for the "immediate return of the hostages, even at the cost of halting the fighting immediately." Among the signatories was a senior officer serving at the Flight School.

In response to the Supreme Court, the Air Force stated that the decision not to summon the officers at the time was made "to preserve cohesion," as they "blurred the line between the civilian and military spheres." It was explained that using their military identity in the call to halt the fighting could have harmed the cohesion of the units and public trust in the IDF.