Heavy rains in southern Israel caused damage to infrastructure and communications systems at the Israel Air Force’s Ovda Base (Air Force Base 10).

Air Force and IDF teams are conducting inspections throughout the base to assess the damage caused by the rainfall and flooding in the area.

The IDF stressed that the base’s operational readiness has not been affected. Ovda Base hosts various IAF training programs.

An IDF spokesperson said: "Over the course of the day, damage was caused to infrastructure and communications systems at Ovda Base due to weather conditions. There is no impact on operational capability."

"Commanders are currently carrying out damage assessments to ensure a quick and safe response to the issues."