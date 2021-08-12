Emergency meeting outside Prime Minister's Office

Leaders of local councils in Judea and Samaria on Thursday held an emergency meeting outside the Prime Minister's Office.

YESHA Council head David Elhayani has said that he thanks the government for allowing the construction of 2,000 housing units, but slammed the Civil Administration for not enforcing the laws on illegal construction by Palestinian Authority Arabs in Area C, and even approved it.

Beit El Council head Shai Alon called on the government to develop the settlements in Judea and Samaria, saying: "We want a solution for our residents, like all citizens of Israel - also in infrastructure and in roads."

Earlier on Thursday, Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said: "The approval of 2,200 housing units in a settlement in Judea and Samaria is an important and happy moment."

He added that the "decision to build after seven months of a freeze is an important decision, and we must be thankful for it."

"We need to emphasize that the needs of the settlement are much greater, and the expectation is that there will be construction permits for the size and scope necessary. The fast growth in the settlements requires a significant and larger solution.

"The State of Israel needs there to be a drive for extensive construction in Judea and Samaria. This is the Zionist thing to do, because this is our land. This is one of our foremost security needs for the defense of the State of Israel, and this is the correct response to the rise in housing prices."

At the same time, Dagan criticized Defense Minister Benny Gantz's (Blue and White) decision to approve 1,000 units for Palestinian Authority Arabs within the boundaries of Area C.

"The Jewish settlement in the heart of our ancestral homeland does not need Arab construction to make it 'kosher' and does not need to be dependent on approvals for the Arab population," he said.