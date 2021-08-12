Yesha Council: Gantz approves construction, Bennett delays it

The heads of the Yesha Council convened on Wednesday evening for an emergency discussion following the announcement that the Supreme Planning Council will convene in order to approve construction for Palestinian Arabs in Area C.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the council issued a statement saying, "We are in an unacceptable situation in which plans approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz have been delayed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett."

"We oppose the unprecedented move, according to which construction plans in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley are being taken off the agenda of the Supreme Planning Council, even though they are ready for approval. Plans that have been waiting on the council table during 8 months of a freeze may not be promoted. This is a halt to the development of settlement for many years to come and we will not be able to continue to sit and wait," the council members wrote.

"Any government that does not understand the importance of settlement and does not build on it continuously, and that involves building for Jews together with building for Palestinians - has no right to exist. We demand the immediate return of all approved plans for discussion and promotion. In the coming days we will embark on a fight to promote massive construction plans in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including a return to the principle where every ready-made plan goes into planning approval and advancement."