IDF and Israel Police forces were deployed early Thursday afternoon near the Shiloh junction following a report of several masked Israeli civilians who were burning tires and hurling rocks toward Palestinian Authority (PA) vehicles, a joint statement read.

The rioters targeted vehicles driving on Highway 60, following an evacuation of an Israeli outpost in the area.

Later on, an additional report was received regarding several civilians who set fire to a PA vehicle and assaulted its passengers.

Firefighters from the Judea and Samaria area operated to extinguish the vehicle. A fire investigator from the area is making his way to investigate the causes of the fire.

"The IDF is aware of the claim of a Palestinian woman who escaped from the vehicle, suffered from smoke inhalation and later received initial treatment from the Red Crescent at the entrance of the community of Eli," the statement added.

"As a result of the rock hurling, several Palestinians were injured, and one vehicle was damaged.

"Security forces are conducting searches in the area after the suspects. The IDF and the Israel police condemn and operate against all forms of violence."