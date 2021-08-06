IDF conducting 'extensive' attacks in Lebanon

An Israeli security source on Friday said that Israel has been operating in Lebanon "for several days."

"In recent days, the IDF has been conducting extensive attacks in Lebanon, including firing artillery and attacking infrastructure with war planes," the source said, adding that such fighting "has not happened in years."

"The defense establishment is preparing additional options for response using various means, revealed and hidden, in accordance with developments.

"The continuation of these actions will be in accordance with operational needs and on timetables which are convenient for Israel."

On Friday morning, Hezbollah fired 19 rockets at Israel. Ten of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, six of them fell in open areas, and the remaining three fell in Lebanese territory. No one was injured and no damage was caused.

On Wednesday, three rockets were fired at Israel by "Palestinian" rebel groups. Two of them fell in open areas, while the last rocket fell in Lebanon.