IDF: Hezbollah fired 19 rockets towards Israel

The Hezbollah terror organization on Friday morning fired 19 rockets towards Israel, an IDF statement confirmed.

According to the statement, three of the rockets fell within Lebanese territory, ten were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, and six landed in open areas near Har Dov.

"We have no interest in escalating the situation or going to war, but we are not willing to accept this situation," an IDF spokesperson told military analysts.

It added: "We will try not to turn Lebanon into a battlefront."

Just prior to 11:00a.m. Friday morning, air raid sirens sounded in the northern areas of Neve Ativ, Ein Qiniyye, and Kibbutz Snir in northern Israel.

There were no reports of injuries.

In a statement earlier on Friday, the IDF said: "More than ten rockets were fired from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory. Most of these were intercepted by Air Force soldiers, and the rest fell in open areas in the Har Dov region. Those Israelis in towns near the Lebanon border may continue with their routines as usual."‎

"The IDF is attacking the source of the launches in Lebanon," the IDF added.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has taken responsibility for the missile launch, claiming it is a retaliation for "Israeli attacks."