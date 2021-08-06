IDF confirms: Over ten rockets fired at northern Israel

Air raid sirens sounded at 10:55a.m. Friday morning in Neve Ativ, Ein Qiniyye, and Kibbutz Snir in northern Israel.

Local residents reported hearing explosions in the area.

According to reports, the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted several of the ten rockets, which were fired at northern Israel from the Shebaa Farms in Lebanon.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said that their hotline has not received any emergency calls related to the incident.

The IDF is responding by firing at the Har Dov area in Lebanon.

In a statement, the IDF said: "More than ten rockets were fired from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory. Most of these were intercepted by Air Force soldiers, and the rest fell in open areas in the Har Dov region. Those Israelis in towns near the Lebanon border may continue with their routines as usual."‎

Currently, the IDF estimates that the Hezbollah terror organization is responsible for the barrage of missiles.

Hezbollah is funded by Iran, and operates out of Lebanon, with some of its members even serving in the Lebanese parliament.

On Wednesday, three rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israeli territory. One of the rockets fell short, landing in Lebanon, while the other two exploded in Israel.

Following the launches, the IDF launched a series of strikes along the Lebanese border, and on Wednesday night attacked the areas in Lebanon from which the rockets had been launched.