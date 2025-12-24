The Lebanese Army cannot be the entity to disarm Hezbollah, despite what is stipulated in the ceasefire agreement with Israel, Arab affairs analyst Zvi Yehezkeli warned.

Yehezkeli referred to the IDF's revelation that a Hezbollah terrorist killed in Lebanon was also serving as a soldier in the Lebanese Army. According to him, this is a clear example of Hezbollah's longstanding infiltration into the Lebanese state institutions.

"Hezbollah has successfully implanted many soldiers and officers within the Lebanese Army," Yehezkeli wrote. "Essentially, it is an army that Hezbollah has domesticated over the years, so at the crucial moment, the army will be unable to oppose the terror organization's existence."

He continued, "Hezbollah has embedded loyal Shia members who serve its objectives, and the latest elimination demonstrates this well - a figure with two hats: both the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah."

Yehezkeli concluded that when the possibility of the Lebanese Army disarming Hezbollah arises, "We must seriously ask whether this is even possible. The answer is clear: No."